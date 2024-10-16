Yemen Announces Fresh Naval Op with A New Missile

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni army announced that it has carried out a fresh naval operation against an “Israeli”-linked ship in the Arabian Sea.

The army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said that a Liberian-flagged container was hit during the operation.

Saree further added that the operation was carried out using a newly unveiled missile capable of hitting targets accurately and over long distances.

“As this operation demonstrated,” Saree said, “the missile is distinguished by its ability to hit targets accurately and over long distances.”

The spokesman said that the Yemeni armed forces continue to develop their military capabilities “to enhance their jihadist role to support the Palestinian resistance militarily and to defend dear Yemen in the face of American-British aggression.”

The Yemeni military official stressed that such attacks are in response to the US and UK airstrikes against the Arab country and in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

He also reiterated that these operations will continue unless ‘Israel’ ends its war and siege on the Palestinians in Gaza.

“The operations of the Yemeni armed forces will not stop unless the aggression is stopped and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” he said.