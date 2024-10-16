Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Strategic Military Target in Haifa with Drones

By Staff, Agencies

In a retaliatory move against the ongoing aggression in Gaza, fighters from Iraqi anti-terror resistance groups have conducted a drone strike on a vital military target in northern Haifa, within the 1948 "Israeli"-occupied territories.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of anti-terror fighters, claimed responsibility for the operation in a statement released on its Telegram channel.

They described the strike as targeting a crucial military site in Haifa, carried out to support Palestinians in Gaza and in response to the atrocities inflicted by the occupying "Israeli" entity on civilians in the besieged territory.

This action is part of a series of operations by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeting "Israeli" interests since the onset of the genocidal conflict in Gaza last October.

The ongoing onslaught by the apartheid "Israeli" entity has been marked by relentless attacks on hospitals, residential areas and places of worship following the initiation of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Palestinian resistance groups on October 7.

The toll on Gaza has been devastating, with over 37,626 Palestinians martyred, predominantly women and children, and more than 86,098 injured. The conflict has also displaced over 1.7 million people within Gaza, underscoring the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the relentless violence.