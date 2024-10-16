Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech at the Memorial of Sheikh Ali Kourani

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at the memorial of His Eminence Sheikh Ali Kourani in the Al-Mujtaba Complex in the southern suburbs of Beirut on 31/5/2024.

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah, and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

Peace and God's mercy and blessings be upon you all.

God Almighty says in His glorious book:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Those whose souls the angels take while they are virtuous, saying ‘to them’, “Peace be upon you! Enter Paradise for what you used to do.} God has spoken the truth.

On this occasion, I extend my condolences and sympathy to all the comrades, friends, and people who loved His Eminence the late scholar and fighter Sheikh Ali Kourani. May God Almighty have mercy on him and may He be pleased with him. We extend our condolences and sympathy to his honorable family members.

Let us also remember our brother and his, His Eminence the late Sheikh Hussein Kourani, who was a great Mujahid in our ranks. Let us also remember his son, martyr Sheikh Yasser Ali Kourani, who was martyred fighting the “Israelis” in southern Lebanon.

To all our scholars, seminaries, and esteemed authorities, and to all the believers, resistance fighters, and Mujahideen who knew His Eminence, we extend our condolences. Here, we must specifically mention our dear and beloved brother, His Eminence Sheikh Abbas Kourani. May God prolong his life, heal him, and grant him well-being.

As usual, I will divide my speech into several parts. One part is about the occasion. The, we move on to talk about His Eminence the Sheikh. After that, we will talk about Palestine. Another part is about the general situation and the Al-Aqsa Flood, and I conclude with a word related to our situation in Lebanon.

We are gathered here to honor this great scholar and fighter, His Eminence Sheikh Ali Kourani. He was a scholar, an investigator, a thinker, an informed person, a professor, an educator, a writer, and a poet. He was also a resistor, a fighter, a revolutionary, a wounded, and a father of a martyr.

I will not repeat what was mentioned in the report so as not to waste time and make some conclusions. As the report mentioned, His Eminence was one of Imam Sayyed Abd al-Husayn Sharaf al-Din’s pupils since he was an 11-year-old boy. This, of course, shows that when he began forming awareness, intellectual development, and interest, the Sheikh belonged to the school of Imam Sayyed Abd al-Husayn Sharaf al-Din.

He was concerned with the teachings of this school at the intellectual and resistance levels as well as interest in the Palestinian cause and at the level of the Ummah’s broad horizon.

After that, he left for Najaf to be a student and close to our great religious references, including Imam Sayyed Al-Hakim, Imam Sayyed Al-Khoei, and the martyr Imam Al-Sadr.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran [a period of 40 years] and until his death, his position regarding the Islamic Revolution in Iran, its leader, and His Eminence Imam Khomeini was known and firm.

I will briefly talk about his jihadi and scholarly biographies.

1- Scholarly biography: As mentioned in the report, he made great efforts in religious preaching and activities in Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Iran, as well as many African, European, and Arab countries that he visited. He visited all these as a preacher, an activist, a researcher, a student, and a person concerned with the matters and affairs of Muslims and the issues of the nation in these countries.

His Eminence built many religious and cultural centers and institutions in more than one country, including Lebanon. He wrote more than 60 books on Aqidah [Islamic theology], Sirah [prophetic biography], history, Islamic concepts, etc.

Personally, I can say that his achievements are important. However, two stand out. The first is his introduction of modern technology. He was one of the staunchest encouragers, workers, and initiators of introducing modern technology to the seminary [Hawza], to scholarly research, and to the Islamic library.

Through this effort and in cooperation with many people, he was able to complete a number of projects. The last of these projects was the library of Ahl al-Bayt, which can be found in our homes, centers, and libraries. The Ahl al-Bayt Library is a computer program. Its updated version includes tens of thousands [4000 according to the report] of books and volumes that are uploaded nicely and easily accessible.

There are also books of Islamic sources, Shiite and Sunni Islamic books, and all the books of existing Islamic schools of thought and in various fields and sciences, including Aqidah, Tafsir, history, Sirah, Fiqh [Islamic jurisprudence], Usul, Rijal, philosophy, ethics, Irfan, Naho [Arabic grammar] and Balagha. Any scholar or researcher can refer to this computer program and obtain any material he wants in his investigation or speech.

I am one of the people who, in everything I prepare, especially in such a security situation, cannot keep moving books with me. This library is on the computer. This is in fact a sadaqah jariyah [ongoing charity] that His Eminence gave to the Islamic world and nation.

I must also point out that this great scientific achievement, of course, is not just an artistic and electronic work. It is also a scientific work in which very great efforts were made, and it also contains a large number of manuscripts that are not in publishing houses or libraries. This great achievement was accomplished under the auspices of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani. This is a great achievement. ‏

The second achievement is Sheikh Ali’s distinguished and special interest, especially over the past 40 years, i.e. from 1980, in Imam Mahdi’s case. He wrote many books, gave many lectures, participated in many conferences, held discussions, and had television and radio programs.

He wrote many books, gave many lectures, participated in many conferences, held discussions, and had television and radio programs. But the most important achievement in this context is the unprecedented encyclopedic work. No one has ever preceded His Eminence the Sheikh in such work. The Ahl al-Bayt Library, for example, is an unprecedented work in terms of a scientific computer program.

The encyclopedia, in which he collected hadiths related to Imam Mahdi includes approximately 2000 hadiths from 400 sources and from various Shia and Sunni books.

Some brothers asked him why he referred to all the sources. He answered: ‘I would like to confirm and say to all Muslims that this issue, the issue of Imam Mahdi, is not a Shiite issue, but rather an Islamic issue, an issue agreed upon in the books of Muslims. There may be disagreement in the details, but the origin of the issue, its principle, the course of the end times, and the bright future for Islam and the oppressed are agreed upon. Narrations only delve into details. This was very important work.

Of course, whether in the scientific, intellectual, or religious aspects, especially in the approaches of His Eminence to the issue of Imam Mahdi and his reappearance, as well as with regard to political issues and the evaluation of events, facts, and personalities, the Sheikh had his own opinions.

In these areas, he considered himself to have an opinion and formed an opinion based on his evidence and introductions and had his own conclusions. You may agree or disagree with his opinion, conclusion, or evaluation, and this is normal. This is open in our arena and must remain open. This has been the belief of our scholars, elders, thinkers, and jurists since ancient times.

There is an advantage here in this disagreement; when he came to Lebanon, we were honored to meet him. Some of the brothers would discuss with him some of these opinions, ideas, and conclusions, and he’d accept the difference in opinion with open arms. This is an important point. I will say this much when talking about his scholarly career.

2- Jihadi biography: He had a comprehensive interest in the affairs of the Ummah. This was evident when he became Sayyed Abd al-Husayn Sharaf al-Din’s student. This, in fact, has been the belief of our scholars in Lebanon, especially the scholars of Jabal Amel, since ancient times, since we knew the great figures – the Shahid Awwal Al-Jizzini, the investigator Al-Karaki, the Shahid al-Thani.

Our scholars throughout history, especially in the last century, were not only concerned with the borders of Jabal Amel, the borders of Lebanon, or the borders of the Levant. They were broad-minded and interested and concerned with all the issues of the nation and all the affairs of the nation.

Some Lebanese consider this to be a deficiency or an insult to patriotism. On the contrary, having a broad horizon, thinking beyond one’s interests and humanity, and being responsible towards the world, every oppressed and tormented person, regardless of their race or religion, is perfection.

His Eminence Sheikh Ali possessed this trait. Therefore, his was interested in Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, then Iran, the Gulf, Africa, and Europe until his death and passing. He did not consider himself concerned with a file, specific geographical borders, or a specific country.

In the early 1960s in Iraq, Islamic work through a movement – Islamic organizational work, an organization, a movement, a party, a framework – was nonexistent, at the very least in Shiite circles. We must say that His Eminence was one of the founders of the Islamic movement and was part of taking it all the way to Lebanon.

Also in Lebanon, His Eminence is considered one of the founders of Islamic work in its current form, i.e., a departure from the traditional framework that prevailed in the late sixties and the beginning of the seventies with Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr, His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Hussein Fadlallah, and His Eminence Ayatollah Sheikh Mahdi Shams al-Din. A diverse and creative Islamic work movement was launched in Lebanon. His Eminence the Sheikh was also one of the influencers and founders on the Lebanese level in this context.

What is not known about the Sheikh is that in the late 1970s he was one of the founders of non-public jihadist work, which focused on the Zionist enemy and on Saddam’s regime, which was committing crimes against the Iraqi people. This responsibility led to an attempt on his life in 1979. He was hit in the head, but miraculously survived. The bullet remained in his head for more than 40 years until his death. This is according to what his relatives and loved ones told me. After that, and due to certain security circumstances, and after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, he left for Iran and continued his jihad and work for the next 40 years.

His Eminence was one of the contributors, influencers, and strong advocate to unite many of the Islamic frameworks operating in Lebanon, which ultimately led to this blessed presence of Hezbollah and to the launch of the Islamic Resistance that continues to this day. His belief in the resistance in Lebanon and in Palestine and his support whether it was in issuing statements or in rhetoric, in communication, encouragement, and dedication was absolute. He offered loved ones as well.

In 1982, when we were in Baalbek, the beginning of the arrival of the brothers in the IRG and the training camps, Sheikh Yasser, his son and who was an educated and respected young man and a student of knowledge, left the seminary and joined the ranks of the Mujahideen in Baalbek.

In the beginning, we were in the team that they now call personnel or individual affairs. The team received application forms, investigate the individual’s background, and approved them to join the [training] camps.

Sheikh Yasser was a member of this first team. Of course, given his knowledge of the Persian language, he formed an essential link with the IRGC brothers, whose movement and activity began in Jinta and Baalbek. His Eminence Sheikh Ali was living in Qom at the time and could’ve asked his son to return and continue his studies to become a sheikh and so on. However, he encouraged Sheikh Yasser to remain in Lebanon, and he later joined operations on the southern front until he died a martyr.

Hence, we are before a wounded Mujahid scholar who was also the father of a martyr in our Islamic resistance. It can be said that His Eminence Sheikh Ali was one of the first scholars who pushed their sons to join the frontlines and were martyred and accepted that with all submission and contentment.

His position on the Islamic Revolution in Iran under the leadership of Imam Khomeini is well known. He played and essential and influential role in confronting the global war that Saddam Hussein waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran by utilizing his Iraqi, Lebanese, and other relations.

He had a distinct interest, especially in recent years, in Yemen, and what was happening there. He placed high hopes on these events and on this great jihadi faith development in Yemen.

Palestine:

We come to Palestine. After that, we will talk about the general position.

He was also influenced by his mentor, Sayyed Abd al-Husayn, and our scholars and their early position since the arrival of the Zionist gangs to occupied Palestine. The position of our senior scholars in Lebanon in Jabal Amel was clear.

They called for confronting these gangs before the establishment of the entity in 1948; they issued a fatwa to give money and give part of the legitimate rights, the legitimate money to the fighters and the Mujahideen; and they had their contributions. Therefore, everyone is on the same page when it comes to this position.

Some people in Lebanon or in the region think that our position on Palestine, supporting Palestine, and standing by the Palestinian people is a new position or that we invented it.

No, this has been the position of our elders, religious references, scholars, and jurists since the 1940s, since the harbingers of the emergence of this cancerous entity in our region. On this basis and with this logic and faith, their commitment to from the sea to the river Palestine was absolute. He believed strongly in the victory of the resistance and the demise of the entity, and he was in a hurry to do so.

The victory in 2000 on days like these, the liberation of the south in May 2000 gave him hope. The great steadfastness in 2006, the liberation of Gaza, and the emergence of a resistance front, a major axis of resistance in most countries, made him believe that we are closer than ever before to the fulfillment of the divine promise and the final result.

Here, allow me to go into a specific detail, as he specialized in Imam Mahdi and was interested in the issue of resistance. Some people raise this topic in discussions in seminars, lectures, and social networking sites, and I saw something of this in some comments at the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood.

Some say that the Shiites in general [allow me to talk about the Shiites] link the future of Palestine with the appearance of Imam Mahdi, peace be upon him. Of course, these people want to arrange a certain behavior, program, and method of Shiite performance based this idea or belief. Of course, to those saying, writing, or thinking that have fallen into suspicion.

In any case, I return to His Eminence the Sheikh. He was always asked about this issue. He spoke about it not in a manner of wishful thinking, but rather based on his investigations, studies, and visions. I was one of those who had discussions with him about this issue as well. I asked him about this issue.

He firmly believed that the demise of “Israel” was a matter of time and not linked to the appearance of the Imam. It would happen before the appearance of the Imam, and many of our scholars and investigators in this issue believed that. Now, we will not discuss this idea. Rather, we are only referring to it.

I would like to say that from our ideological, faith, Islamic, religious, legal, jurisprudential, moral, and humanitarian commitment, it is our responsibility as peoples in this region to make every effort, regardless of any expectations for the future or opinions about the future, to eradicate this cancerous gland from our region without waiting for any time.

If we can within a few months, a year, years, decades, if we are able to within three years, then we should not wait for four years. If we can within ten years, then eleven years is not permissible, and so on. This is our faith and belief. We also believe that this entity has no future in our region because this is a cancerous gland. It is by nature a source of pain, wars, fighting, and strife; all the tensions and pains of our region are due to the presence of this entity.

He was following with great interest the movement of Al-Aqsa Flood and the movement of the various fronts of the Resistance Axis, with hope and passion, but he passed away with this great hope in his heart. May God have mercy on him and may God Almighty be pleased with him.

Al-Aqsa Flood:

Yemen: From here, we delve into the battle. First, we must extend our congratulations and condolences and express our solidarity with our brothers in Yemen, the Yemeni army, Ansarullah, and the Yemeni people who were subjected last night to a treacherous and brutal American-British attack and aggression. Many people were martyred and wounded in this aggression. We ask God Almighty to accept them as martyrs in Illiyin [highest places in Paradise].

The leader Sayyed Abdul Malik yesterday affirmed the steadfastness of the Yemeni position, the weekly demonstrations every Friday, the heroic confrontation of ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Indian Ocean, and the effort made towards southern Palestine as much as possible with missiles and drones that did not stop from the Yemeni front.

In any case, the Yemeni position has been clear from the beginning – they quickly responded to any aggression – be it American or British aggression. This will not affect one iota the Yemeni support for Palestine, the people of Palestine, and Gaza.

As we have been saying in the past months and as His Eminence Sayyed Abdul Malik and all his brothers in Yemen are saying, ‘put whatever pressure you want.’ They threatened them with war and bombing. Unfortunately, some neighboring countries are putting new pressures on them. We ask God that they do not get involved and fall into sin. However, all of this will not affect the Yemeni position at all.

Gaza: The battle is still ongoing in Gaza. It is clear that because of the American position, protection, and veto, the world stands helpless. We spoke about the international community in our last speech a few days ago. Some people in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region are betting on it to protect them. We must discuss whether this community even exists to prevent, deter, and protect. Discussions would show that it does not exist. Events say that it does not exist in the face of American hegemony, American tyranny, and the American threat of sanctions against countries, international courts, prosecutors, etc.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and his lunatics continue their genocidal war in Gaza and Palestine amid the silence of countries and rulers. But praise be to God Almighty, this madness, this crime, and this unjust blood are awakening the world. As His Eminence the Leader, Imam Khamenei, said yesterday in his message to university students in the United States of America that one of the most important results is this global awakening, the awakening of conscience among university students in America and elsewhere. Many of the peoples of the world, many of the countries of the world are condemning the enemy, regardless of whether they are able or unable to do anything.

Their position in condemning the aggression, the attack on Rafah, and the Zionist massacres as well as their recognition of the State of Palestine – this awakening – are all blessings of this blood. For the first time, we feel that the resistance front, as His Eminence the Leader expressed, has expanded to this extent. Therefore, he considers that the student movement in American and Western universities part of the resistance front, part of this honorable, innate, natural, moral human position. Also in this battle, Netanyahu, in his insistence, is clearly making things worse for the entity.

Today, when we listen to “Israeli” officials among the loyalists and the opposition – by loyalists, I mean those in the government – when we listen to the head of the Central Bank, we hear him talk about the economic catastrophe and the enormous economic burdens. When we talk about army commanders and senior officials in military affairs, several days ago, one of them said … It is useful to convey these texts because there are people who live in another world.

Eisenkot is a former chief of staff. He outlined the Dahiya doctrine and threatened to destroy Dahiya [the Southern Suburbs of Beirut] when he was chief of staff. The name, Dahiya doctrine – is adopted in universities and military studies. He [Eisenkot] is a well-known general. It may be possible that his son and some of his relatives were killed in this battle in Gaza.

He is now a member of the war council, a member of the government. This is not opposition. Look at what he says. This shows us the state of the tired and exhausted “Israeli” army that is unable to accomplish things quickly and completely. He literally says, “An entire ‘Israeli’ army division is fighting battles against a battalion we announced was dismantled in Jabalia, and the fighting is harsh.” As a clarification, the division consists of several brigades, two brigades, three, four, five. There is no decisive number. Some divisions consist of two brigades. Others have three divisions or four divisions. They may be special brigades and battalions, and each brigade consists of a group of battalions, at least two battalions, three, four, and so on.

This means that they entered Jabalia at the beginning of the aggression against Gaza and said that we had eliminated the Hamas and Islamic Jihad brigades, i.e. the Qassam Brigades are the Quds Brigades, and the rest of the resistance factions, and accordingly they left.

He is saying that based on what you are saying, we entered Jabalia and wiped out the battalions, the resistance battalions. Therefore, Netanyahu’s whole theory regarding the invasion of Rafah was based on the assumption that we eliminated all the battalions, and there are still four Hamas battalions in Rafah for us to eliminate to achieve absolute victory.

And in conjunction with the battle in Rafah, they were forced to enter Jabalia with an entire “Israeli” army division. The issue here, my brothers, is not just a matter of numbers, i.e. not just a division versus a battalion. A division that includes tanks, armored vehicles, artillery coverage, air coverage, drones, eavesdropping, satellites, elite brigades, and regular fighters will be facing popular resistance fighters – a battalion composed of popular resistance possessing these weapons that you know.

In any case, if Netanyahu carries on with this war, it will be clear as many predict, and here we are not only optimistic. What are high-ranking people in the enemy entity saying about the results of this battle after eight months? Yesterday, the head of the National Security Council or the [“Israeli”] National Security Advisor said: ‘We need seven months as well.’

Eight months have passed, all this time, without making any achievements in Gaza, at a time when every day there are dead and wounded, and machineries are being destroyed. They are facing big problems, including the southern front, the economy, the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, as well as the missiles and drones coming from Iraq. Where are they pushing their entity towards?!

In any case, this battle, as Netanyahu and his extremists view it, is an existential battle. We must all look at it in our region as an existential battle and a fateful battle, especially for the Palestinian people and for the peoples and countries of the region.

“Israel's” victory in this battle – this is what we have been saying since day one – will leave great and very dangerous effects on all the peoples, governments, and countries of the region and on their security, economic, oil, water, and political interests. “Israel's” defeat in this battle will have many great effects on Palestine, on Lebanon, and on peoples and countries, the region's security, political, economic, water, oil and other interests.

If we look at the battle from this angle, our position must be different. Yes, in Lebanon or in the region here. If we were in Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia, or distant Asia, humanitarian, media, moral, and political solidarity and some financial support would suffice.

But here in the region, this battle concerns everyone. Whoever can be part of this battle must be part of it. Of course, it depends on one’s ability. Therefore, it is not enough to stand and express humanitarian solidarity and show moral support. This battle, as it concerns Palestine and its future, also concerns Lebanon’s future, Lebanese land, Lebanese sovereignty, Lebanese waters, and the Lebanese wealth in the Mediterranean, which until now Lebanese are prohibited from benefiting from it.

Some of what American officials said in discussions that are taking place were leaked. One of the temptations for Lebanon if it chose to end the war was revitalizing the issue of the oil wells, oil companies, including Total, extraction, as well as electrical energy since Lebanon is suffering from electricity problems.

Now the Americans are presenting this offer. They think that they are providing incentives to the Lebanese. But this must reveal to the Lebanese who bears the responsibilities, who are partners in bearing the responsibility. Of course, they are not the only ones because there are also internal reasons.

Yes, there is no electricity in Lebanon. Hospitals, factories, the agriculture in Lebanon are all suffering due to the electricity problem. The Americans are a partner in creating this suffering because they blocked Egyptian gas and Iranian fuel and prevented any aid. They even caused disruption in the country through lies and hypocrisy practiced by some companies regarding the issue of oil fields in Lebanese waters.

Hence, this is a fateful battle for all of us, and we must all take part in this fateful battle. We are present in it, God willing, in southern Lebanon, which was liberated by the arms of the resistance and those who supported them, stood with them, and protected them – Iran and Syria as well as figures, forces in the region and in Lebanon and supporters from all Lebanese sects. This front, as we said, is a support front and part of the battle that shapes the fate of Palestine, the fate of Lebanon, and the fate of the region at the strategic, security, and national levels, at the major level, far from the political alleys and narrow political calculations in which some Lebanese are immersed.

Therefore, this front will continue its work. I repeat and say, do not listen to the assessments of those who do not know or those who know and deny. Let us look at the enemy’s generals, front, officials, and settlers. Of course, some Arab satellite channels, Al-Manar, and others will highlight what they are saying and assessing in one way or another.

This front will continue to put pressure on the “Israelis”. It is an influential and powerful front in pressuring the “Israeli” enemy. A few days ago, the entity’s president Herzog, Netanyahu, the stinky prime minister, and Defense Minister Gallant had to come to the north and convince the settlers that they’ve made accomplishments. He put up pictures of our martyrs and gave them a rank. Gallant showed them the pictures of our martyrs and gave them ranks.

In other words, he gave Hajj Jawad and the rest of the young men the rank of brigadier general. We do not have such ranks – brigadier general, colonel, major general. We only have our Mujahid, and his rank in the end is the martyred resistance fighter and Mujahid Hajj so-and-so. So, he gave them ranks just so they can say look at what we achieved.

Meanwhile, the resistance and mujahideen responded to him last week, when he came to the northern border to brag about pushing the resistance many kilometers away by carrying out an operation near a border site. If they wanted to go to the site, they would have gone, and if they wanted to enter the site, they would have entered. This is what the “Israelis” themselves acknowledge.

I read a comment on some “Israeli” media outlet on this operation, saying that all that was needed was for them to plant the flag on the “Israeli” site. One comment was making fun and said that all that was needed was for them to plant the flag in Gallant’s ear for him to be convinced that they are still at the border. This is what we’ve always said detachment from reality or denial. Both lead to major and serious errors in assessing the situation, and incorrect assessment of the situation leads to wrong and sometimes disastrous results.

Therefore, our front is determined and steadfast, and we will continue to work backed by our great, loyal, honest, sincere, and patient environment, which has borne the burden of the existence of this entity since 1948.

It seems that my brothers and I always need to always mention this because there are people in Lebanon who believe that “Israel” did not do anything in Lebanon from the 1948s until the 1970s when the Palestinians came from Jordan. They believe that there was peace and honey between Lebanon and this entity. What can we say about these people?

In any case, since 1948, they have endured the burden of this entity’s invasions occupation, wars, and aggression against Lebanon. However, this environment is still present, loyal, sincere, and honest. Thanks to its steadfastness, liberation was achieved on May 25, 2000 and victory in July 2006. With the blessing of its awareness, insight, culture, faith, and sincerity, this support and this major decision was taken by the resistance in Lebanon to open the southern front.

Had Lebanon not entered this front, it would have suffered major consequences in the future should, God forbid, the enemy win the war. Now, it is in a state of crisis; its army is exhausted; it is isolated globally, and its head is against the wall. Until now, the “Israelis” are arrogant and want to set conditions to French and American initiatives. They are withdrawing from here, leaving from there – ten kilometers here. When do we talk about the points on the land border?

Of course, there are Lebanese who are still making mistakes. They are talking about demarcating the borders. Brother, there is no demarcation of borders because the borders are already drawn. There must implementation of the borders drawn in places occupied by the enemy. They must leave those lands. However, leave this issue for later if it is open for discussion.

Today, this battle is being embraced. Here, there is a fallacy that I would like to point out since I delved into Lebanese affairs. I will talk about this point and the presidential elections in a few words.

Lebanon: There is a fallacy. For weeks and on many occasions, we have heard some religious and political authorities and leaders in Lebanon saying that the Lebanese people do not want this battle, the Lebanese people did not choose it, and the Lebanese people do not agree to it. This is not true, and I do not want to use harsh words to describe this position. However, do you not consider these martyrs who have been fallen so far from Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the National Party, the Islamic Group, the civilians, and the Lebanese army Lebanese?

Are their families not Lebanese? These thousands of fighters on the front, have they not been Lebanese for more than ten years? Of course, they have been Lebanese for a thousand years. What about their families, their parties, their environment, the mourners in the funerals of martyrs, large crowds in cities and villages that are near “Israeli” sites? Aren't these Lebanese? Aren't these Lebanese people for you to say that the Lebanese people do not want this battle, or they refuse this battle? This is a big fallacy.

At the very least, if I am being polite, I will say it’s a huge fallacy. Of course, it reveals a wrong view, as if the Lebanese people are a special group in Lebanon, knowing that today the Lebanese supporting and standing in solidarity with Palestine and this front are from all sects. They are not only Shiites, but also Sunnis, Druze, and Christians. The percentages may vary within each sect, but this support is cross-sectarian. Are they not all Lebanese?

A second point in the same direction, whether regarding the front or similar topics, you find someone, who hardly represents himself or has any political backing, appoints himself. This is what we do not do, knowing that we consider ourselves – I do not want to be humble – the biggest party in Lebanon. We have the highest number of preferential votes in Lebanon and the largest popular base in Lebanon, but we have never used the rhetoric that we are the majority of the Lebanese people. It might have rarely happened, but we mostly never use this rhetoric. Later, you find someone saying that the majority of the Lebanese people do not support this and reject it.

I do not want to go into details because there are things that do not deserve a response. Did you conduct an opinion poll and found out that the majority of the Lebanese people are really the majority regarding all the issues you are talking about? When we tell them, let’s talk about numbers, you accuse us of counting. Isn’t this well-known in Lebanon?

If it is about the majority and the minority of the Lebanese people, then it is a matter of number. Then, let us count the numbers. When we do this, they accuse of counting. It is either we start counting or each one of us know their size and talk on behalf the people they represent.

It is not true that the majority of the Lebanese people reject this front or some government measures. Who told you that? This is not true. In all opinion polls, I will not tell you to count, but rather I tell you to go and look at the respectable institutions or the institutions loyal to the American administration that conducted opinion polls in Lebanon about the position of different segments of the Lebanese people regarding the front in Lebanon, Al-Aqsa Flood, and the ongoing battle in Palestine today. Then, you will know what the position of the majority of the Lebanese people is.

The last point is related to the presidential elections. I would like to show our position. Yesterday, our dear brother, His Eminence Sheikh Naim, clarified the position that dear brother, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, explained to the French envoy, Mr. Le Drian. Why? Because there are people who are creating confusion in the country. As if it is a given now that you sit in political salons and read newspapers articles and the political climate and ask why the presidential elections are disrupted. They accuse the national duo of the disruption. Or if they want to be more specific, they hold Hezbollah responsible – because Hezbollah links the presidential file to the Gaza file, knowing that from day one we said there is no connection between the two. When someone asks why there are no presidential elections in Lebanon, they are told that the reason is that there is a battle in Gaza and a real support front in southern Lebanon that is preventing the elections.

This is a fallacy. Is there not a cause and effect, a reason and a cause? Since the end of His Excellency the President’s term in October to October 7, 2023, i.e. the Al-Aqsa Flood, there is nearly a year. Nothing was happening in Gaza during that year. There was nothing on the border in the south. Why didn’t the elections take place?

The reason is that there were internal disputes and foreign vetoes and interferences. Publicly, all countries tell you that we do not have a candidate, and we do veto a candidate. Of course, this is not true. If they really had no candidate and did not place a veto on a candidate, this issue would have been over a long time ago.

There are a number of representatives – we don’t want to embarrass them by going into names or titles – who, if they honestly felt that some countries do not have a veto over a certain candidate, would elect him right away.

So, what disrupted the elections for a year before the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood was the internal disputes, and we do not consider the dispute to be illegitimate. Everyone is entitled to support whoever they want, elect whoever they want, nominate whoever they want, and vote for whoever they want. We are not debating this topic, but of course, what we condemn are foreign vetoes and interference that presents itself as helpful, but it is not helpful; it is often obstructive and disruptive. I am not saying all countries, but at least some.

The Al-Aqsa Flood took place. What changed in the internal issue? The internal dispute still exists, and the vetoes and foreign interference still exist. Therefore, I want to reiterate that the battle in the south and in Gaza has nothing to do with the presidential elections in Lebanon. We never establish any link or any connection between these two files.

We also said that there are many people who are very terrified and afraid and think that if tomorrow there was a settlement in the south and on the borders, then we’ve lost in politics because they do not trust their allies, sponsors, or masters.

We said from the beginning that we do not want to employ what is happening in the south in the domestic affairs. My brothers and I gave our word, but there were people who do not want to be reassured. In other words, what more can you do for a person who is weak in the inside, afraid, terrified and living in an illusion?

Of course, this is his right. If he puts himself in your place, he cannot but employ this in politics. He cannot comprehend that fighting on the southern front is an act of faith and a moral and a humanitarian act, and jihad. In other words, they cannot comprehend these meanings. They are ambiguous, so he does not believe in them. He does not understand them. They understand politics, gains, and privileges. Therefore, he remains worried

We said these two files are separate. The results of the battle in the south are higher and greater than the internal and local political gains, as was the liberation in 2000 and the victory in July 2006, and so is the case now.

We are not complicating things at all, and the proposed steps are normal. Some are refusing to engage in dialogue when dialogue was proposed. We do not want to introduce a new custom, even though this has happened before. Standing in the face of some matters that actually help in substance, standing in front of them formally is what disrupts this challenge.

In any case, we are very keen on finalizing the domestic junctures and to ensure that the challenges reach the desired results. And dialogue, meeting, understanding, and consultations are the only way. If there is another way, guide me to it. We really want to reach a result.

We will continue to work on the front and bear this responsibility. Yes, we belong, with great pride, to the resistance front, which has expanded more in the world than ever before. All those who today stand against “Israel”, “Israel's” aggression, “Israel's” invasion, “Israel's” barbarism, and “Israel's” brutality are now in one front, regardless of their religious affiliation or whether they were Muslims or Christians. There are Jews in America are against Zionism and against this entity and state. It is also a religious position.

Some of them attend conferences in Lebanon, Tehran, Damascus and Baghdad. They said and discussed based on their religious axioms that the establishment of the State of “Israel” on the land of Palestine in this sense is an indication of the elimination or leads to the elimination of the Jews, and we do not want to be partners in eliminating the followers of our religion. This is their opinion.

In any case, whether they are left, secular, or right. Today, for example, famous and well-known actors and great artists in America and Europe have these strong and firm positions, and this is a humanitarian position required of everyone.

I conclude, as His Eminence the Leader said in his message to university students. The horizon of this front is bright. We are before a clear future. Today, the resistance front, when compared to the past, is stronger than ever, better than ever, bigger than ever, broader and more comprehensive than ever before, with its diverse affiliations, arenas, methods, levels, groups and tools.

Meanwhile, the “Israelis” themselves in the government and the opposition say they are in worse shape than at any time in the last 75 years. “Israel” has never lived in such isolation. It is also isolating the US and dragging it into this hideous picture.

The future of our front is clear, bright, and victorious. It is only a matter of time, patience, endurance, attrition, and steadfastness. In the end, {You can hope to receive from Allah what they can never hope for.}.

This was the vision of the late scholar, His Eminence Sheikh Ali Kourani, may God Almighty be pleased with him. He left this world with the certainty that the resistance front would be victorious, that Al-Quds would be liberated, that we would pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that Palestine from the sea to the river would return to its people in a region where these brutal, murderous, criminal, Zionist Nazis do not exist.

We have these realistic hopes that are based on doctrine, faith, facts, and will. History is being made now; it is being made by the fists of the Mujahideen, the patience of women and children in Gaza, southern Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and the entire region, and the steadfastness and heroism of the Mujahideen.

When Eisenkot admits that a battalion has been fighting for days and is holding out against an “Israeli” division, we can understand the horizon of those who are now talking about ground advances.

And I said it is not only a matter of numbers but also a matter of potential. There is a common denominator between the front in southern Lebanon and Gaza: faith, will, courage and the love of martyrdom. There is also an addition: capabilities, technology, and experience. This is because we are not besieged like Gaza. In any case, we could face the enemy army divisions if they wanted to come to our land.

This is the future we look forward to, and it will, God willing, be presented to the soul of our great scholar who is beside his Lord.

Once again, may God reward you and have mercy on him. May he gather him with the Messenger of God and his pure household, the prophets, the truthful martyrs, the awliya, the mujahideen, and all the righteous. To his family, once again, I express all condolences and sympathy.

May Allah’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.