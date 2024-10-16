Hezbollah: All Key “Israeli” Targets Within Reach; Tel Aviv Attempts to Recover Losses

Amid persistent threats from the apartheid “Israeli” entity to wage war against Lebanon, Hezbollah has stated that such military action would not compensate Tel Aviv for its defeats. Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah's Executive Council, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, made these remarks on Monday, as reported by Lebanon’s Arabic-language online newspaper Elnashra.

Sheikh Qaouk emphasized, “Lebanon will not serve as a battlefield for Israel to recover from its losses. Instead, it will remain a place of defeat for the Zionist enemy and a stronghold of victory and deterrence against the ‘Israeli’ entity”.

Hezbollah’s arsenal, including missiles and drones, is capable of striking sensitive targets at will, Sheikh Qaouk asserted. The “Israeli” entity has been conducting sporadic attacks on Lebanon since the onset of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, leading to skirmishes with Hezbollah.

On Tuesday, the “Israeli” army announced plans for a potential attack on Lebanon, raising fears that the entity might attempt to replicate its actions in Gaza. Sheikh Qaouk, however, dismissed these threats as signs of the entity’s “desperation and weakness, not strength”.

“These threats do not provide the entity with reassurance but rather immerse them in a sea of fear,” he said, adding that senior enemy officials, despite their war rhetoric, are actually trembling with fear.

Sheikh Qaouk highlighted Lebanon’s strength, which he attributed to the “Resistance’s strategies and unexpected capabilities,” rather than reliance on foreign powers for security.

He noted the support from resistance fronts in Iraq and Yemen, which have pledged to defend Lebanon in case of war with the “Israeli” entity. This interconnected resistance network, Sheikh Qaouk said, has reshaped the region’s dynamics.

“The enemy has disregarded all international resolutions but cannot overlook the resistance and its fronts’ drones, missiles, strength, and surprising capabilities,” he stated.

Sheikh Qaouk’s remarks echoed those of Hezbollah’s Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who recently declared that if a comprehensive war were imposed on Lebanon, the Resistance would fight without restraint or limits. Sayyed Nasrallah warned, “Anyone considering war against us will regret it”.