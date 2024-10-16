No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, June 24, 2024

3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, June 24, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” troops between the settlements of Manara and “Margaliot” with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells.
  3. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and save civilian homes – the most recent of which on Blida, Maroun and Aitaroun – the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Yir’on” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit resulting in a direct hit that set the structure ablaze and inflicted injuries on the troops inside.
  4. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and save civilian homes – the most recent of which on Blida, Maroun and Aitaroun – the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops in the Manara settlement using the appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

