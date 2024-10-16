Iran’s Top Cmdr.: Resistance Front Will Give Harsh Response to “Israel” If Lebanon Invaded

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force says the resistance front will not remain indifferent and will give a harsh response to the “Israeli” entity if starts a new war on Lebanon.

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the remarks in response to the “Israeli” entity’s latest rhetoric that it will launch a full-blown war against the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

He said Iran's April 13 punitive measure – called Operation True Promise – against “Israel's” attack on the Islamic Republic's diplomatic premises in Syria changed the conditions and equations in the West Asia region.

The operation changed many old formulas and led to a new situation in the region, he added.

The top commander emphasized that Iran, as an emerging power in the region, has succeeded in revealing its capabilities to the world by conducting missile operations on “Israeli” targets in the occupied territories.

On April 1, the “Israeli” entity carried out terrorist airstrikes on the consular section of Iran's embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed two generals of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five of their accompanying officers.

In retaliation, the IRG targeted the occupied territories on April 13 with a barrage of drones and missiles. The retaliatory strikes, dubbed Operation True Promise, inflicted damage on “Israeli” military bases across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Heidari further pointed to “Israel's” crimes in Gaza over the past nine months and said the entity has been stuck in a quagmire in the Strip.

"The entity’s threats against Lebanon's Hezbollah are not a new issue," the commander emphasized.

The “Israeli” entity began waging sporadic attacks against Lebanon after it launched the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, prompting a firefight with Hezbollah.

The movement has retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets into the northern parts of the occupied territories.

On Tuesday, the “Israeli” army said it had approved plans for an attack on Lebanon, raising concerns that the regime might try to realize threats that it will turn Lebanon into another Gaza.

In a recent speech, however, Hezbollah’s Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, asserted that “in case an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without restraints, without rules, without limits.”