By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, June 23, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the town of Khiara, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with an offensive drone on the “Al-Sahl” Battalion’s headquarters in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits and resulting in casualties among the troops. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the town of Khiara, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of the recently established 91st Division headquarters in “Ayelet HaShahar” [northeast of Safad] targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits and resulting in casualties among the troops. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:25 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. After careful monitoring of “Israeli” forces at the “Metula” Site, a military vehicle was spotted moving in the vicinity. Once it reached the ambush point, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with guided missiles, scoring a direct hit and resulting in the vehicle's destruction as well as the death or injury of its occupants.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}