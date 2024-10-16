- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, June 23, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, June 23, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the town of Khiara, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with an offensive drone on the “Al-Sahl” Battalion’s headquarters in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits and resulting in casualties among the troops.
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the town of Khiara, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of the recently established 91st Division headquarters in “Ayelet HaShahar” [northeast of Safad] targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits and resulting in casualties among the troops.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:25 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- After careful monitoring of “Israeli” forces at the “Metula” Site, a military vehicle was spotted moving in the vicinity. Once it reached the ambush point, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with guided missiles, scoring a direct hit and resulting in the vehicle's destruction as well as the death or injury of its occupants.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
Comments
- Related News