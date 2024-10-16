No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, June 23, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, June 23, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, June 23, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the town of Khiara, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with an offensive drone on the “Al-Sahl” Battalion’s headquarters in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits and resulting in casualties among the troops.
  2. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the town of Khiara, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of the recently established 91st Division headquarters in “Ayelet HaShahar” [northeast of Safad] targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits and resulting in casualties among the troops.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:25 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  6. After careful monitoring of “Israeli” forces at the “Metula” Site, a military vehicle was spotted moving in the vicinity. Once it reached the ambush point, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with guided missiles, scoring a direct hit and resulting in the vehicle's destruction as well as the death or injury of its occupants.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, June 23, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot