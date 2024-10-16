Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, June 22, 2024

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, June 22, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the village of Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops in the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the village of Khiam yesterday, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and setting fire in the buildings. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the villages of Yaroun, Ramyah and Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}