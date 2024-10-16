Imam Khamenei Hails Election Race as Iran Gears Up for Presidential Polls

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed televised debates among presidential candidates ahead of Iran's June 28 election, saying they give people familiarity with the opinions of the six contenders.

The Leader made the remarks on Saturday morning in a meeting with the country’s judicial officials, after Iranians watched overnight the third of five debates planned in the days before the vote to replace President Ehrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash.

Imam Khamenei, however, cautioned the candidates against making statements that could delight Iran's enemies.

"My advice is that these discussions that the candidates have together on TV or the statements they make either in public or individually in order to overcome the rival should not contain anything that makes our enemies happy," the Leader said.

"The words that are uttered should not please the enemy of the country, the nation and the system. This is not permissible," he added.

In their third debate, the candidates presented their blueprints on the country's cultural and social issues. It followed the first held on Monday and the second staged on Thursday, which centered on economic and socio-economic issues respectively.

The Leader met the country’s judicial officials ahead of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Beheshti and his 72 companions, which has been designated as Judiciary Day in Iran.

Imam Khamenei stated that the Judiciary must work in a way that the public would see it as the house of justice and the place where rights are preserved.

“The judicial system’s main purpose must be to work bravely to ensure that justice is served, without having discrimination or privileges for any figure and that is a difficult role,” he said.