By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, June 21, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the village of Deir Kifa, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones at the Ras Al-Naqoura Naval Site, targeting position of “Israeli” officers and troops. The operation scored direct hits, caused casualties among the troops and destroyed part of the site. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:12 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:26 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation using a squadron of offensive drones on the “Israeli” artillery position in the Al-Zaoura Site, scoring direct hits

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}