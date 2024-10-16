- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, June 21, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, June 21, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the village of Deir Kifa, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones at the Ras Al-Naqoura Naval Site, targeting position of “Israeli” officers and troops. The operation scored direct hits, caused casualties among the troops and destroyed part of the site.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:12 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:26 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation using a squadron of offensive drones on the “Israeli” artillery position in the Al-Zaoura Site, scoring direct hits
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
