Armenia Takes Bold Step and Recognizes the State of Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Armenia recognized Palestine as a state on Friday morning, according to Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict is one of the primary issues on the international political agenda that requires resolution. The Republic of Armenia categorically rejects the targeting of civilian infrastructures, violence against the civilian population and the hostage-taking and capture of civilians during the armed conflict and joins the demands of the international community for their release without preconditions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

“The Republic of Armenia has joined the resolutions of the UN General Assembly, which call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Moreover, the Republic of Armenia is sincerely interested in the establishment of peace and stability in the Middle East, the establishment of lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples,” it added.

“At various international platforms, we have always advocated for a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue and support the ‘two-state’ principle of the ‘Israeli’-Palestinian conflict solution. We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure that Palestinians and ‘Israelis’ can realize their legitimate aspirations,” the statement added.

“Based on the above and reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine.,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

