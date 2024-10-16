- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, June 20, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, June 20, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the village of Deir Kifa, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Zar’it” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops inside the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the Ruweisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills with heavy machine guns, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the Naqoura Naval Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
Comments
- Related News