By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, June 20, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the village of Deir Kifa, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Zar’it” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops inside the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the Ruweisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills with heavy machine guns, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the Naqoura Naval Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}