No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.

Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.
folder_openYemen access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces have released a video depicting a fateful operation by them on a ship that had violated their ban on entering the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The forces released the video on Wednesday, less than a week after conducting the operation against the vessel “Tutor” belonging to Evalend Shipping Co. S.A., a Greek company.

The footage showed the vessel being struck by two drone boats while sailing in the Red Sea, which resulted in its sinking.

The same day saw the forces using a number of missiles to target and sink another ship, which they identified as “Verbena”.

The Armed Forces began enforcing the ban following the onset of a genocidal war by the “Israeli” entity against the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year.

The “Israeli” entity has murdered more than 37,390 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since that October day.

Caption accompanying the footage read, “We have sent emails to the maritime companies informing them and warning that if their ships enter [the ports of the occupied territories], they will be on the banned list.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces renew their warning to companies to adhere to the ban and not enter their ships into the ports of occupied Palestine or deal with the ‘Israeli’ enemy, according to what was stated in their previous statements,” the caption added.

The forces have pledged that they would keep up their operations as long as the “Israeli” entity sustained the war and a crippling siege that the entity has been simultaneously enforcing against Gaza.

Israel Palestine Yemen ansarullah UnitedStates GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

one month ago
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

one month ago
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

one month ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot