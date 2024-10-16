Yemen Releases Footage of Sinking Ship During Anti-“Israeli” Op.

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces have released a video depicting a fateful operation by them on a ship that had violated their ban on entering the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The forces released the video on Wednesday, less than a week after conducting the operation against the vessel “Tutor” belonging to Evalend Shipping Co. S.A., a Greek company.

The footage showed the vessel being struck by two drone boats while sailing in the Red Sea, which resulted in its sinking.

The same day saw the forces using a number of missiles to target and sink another ship, which they identified as “Verbena”.

The Armed Forces began enforcing the ban following the onset of a genocidal war by the “Israeli” entity against the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year.

The “Israeli” entity has murdered more than 37,390 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since that October day.

Caption accompanying the footage read, “We have sent emails to the maritime companies informing them and warning that if their ships enter [the ports of the occupied territories], they will be on the banned list.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces renew their warning to companies to adhere to the ban and not enter their ships into the ports of occupied Palestine or deal with the ‘Israeli’ enemy, according to what was stated in their previous statements,” the caption added.

The forces have pledged that they would keep up their operations as long as the “Israeli” entity sustained the war and a crippling siege that the entity has been simultaneously enforcing against Gaza.