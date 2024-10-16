Iran Asserts Right to Respond to Canada’s Blacklisting of IRG

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has declared its intention to retaliate against Canada's designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] as a “terrorist organization”, asserting its right to respond appropriately.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani criticized Canada's move as "political, unconventional, and unwise," emphasizing that it will not diminish the IRG's legitimate defensive capabilities rooted in national support.

Kanaani condemned Canada's decision as a breach of international law principles, citing non-interference in sovereign affairs and accusing Canada of following a hostile path influenced by warmongers and rights violators.

He reaffirmed that the IRG, enshrined in Iran's Constitution, plays a crucial role in national security and regional stability by combating terrorism.

Canada's action marks it as the second North American country after the United States to designate the IRG as a “terrorist entity”.

In response, Iran's High Council for Human Rights Secretary Kazem Gharibabadi criticized Canada's move as contradictory to international law principles.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Gharibabadi strongly condemned Canada's hostile move which “opposes the principles of the international law.”

Canada broke off diplomatic ties with Iran and closed its Tehran embassy in a surprise move in 2012, citing various reasons, including Iran’s support for Syria, its nuclear work, and alleged threats to the “Israeli” entity.

In the same year, however, Ottawa took off the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO] from its list of terrorist organizations.

The delisting came after around a decade of campaigning and expenditure of millions of dollars by the cult, which has openly boasted about carrying out terrorist operations against thousands of Iranian officials and civilians.

In 2022, Iran's Foreign Ministry imposed sanctions on eight Canadian officials and one institution over their support for anti-Iran terrorists and acts of terror among other things.

The North American country has also been serving, for years, as a safe haven for Iranian embezzlers, who have fled their safe in the knowledge that Ottawa would not take the trouble to extradite them.