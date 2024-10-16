By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, June 19, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the repeated “Israeli” aggression on the village of Borgholiyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones targeting positions and deployments of “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement, scoring confirmed hits. and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the villages of Yaroun and Khiyam, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade, part of the 91st Division in the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets and artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the Jal Al-Allam Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a position of “Israeli” troops in the Al-Baghdadi Site using an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. And after monitoring “Israeli” forces at the Al-Raheb site, the Islamic Resistance fighters observed a group of soldiers moving inside the site; they promptly targeted them with artillery shells, resulting in confirmed casualties among the troops. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:54 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:07 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}