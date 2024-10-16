No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah’s Martyred Commander Abu Taleb: The Breaker of Zion’s Pride

Hezbollah's Martyred Commander Abu Taleb: The Breaker of Zion's Pride
By Al-Ahed News

An infographic showcasing Hajj Taleb Abdallah [Abu Taleb]’s leadership and strategic impact within the Resistance movement, emphasizing his contributions to Hezbollah's mission and his legacy in confronting “Israeli” forces.

Hezbollah’s Martyred Commander Abu Taleb: The Breaker of Zion’s Pride

 

