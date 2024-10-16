No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech on Martyrdom Commemoration of Martyr Leader Hajj Taleb Sami Abdullah

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech the memorial commemoration honoring the martyrdom of the martyr leader Hajj Taleb Sami Abdullah [Abu Taleb] today, Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Beirut time.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

 

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance AlAqsaFlood

