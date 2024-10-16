70000 “Israeli” Soldiers Disabled; 35% Suffering Mental Conditions

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” War ministry confirmed that the number of disabled “Israeli” soldiers has surpassed the 70,000 mark for the first time, adding that 8663 troops have also been injured since the start of the war on Gaza.

The report revealed by the rehabilitation division of the “Israeli” ministry said that 35% of those wounded since the start of the Gaza massacre are struggling with mental health conditions, while 21% sustained physical injuries.

The department is expecting for an influx of approximately 20000 additional injured soldiers from the beginning of the ongoing conflict until the conclusion of 2024.

An expert analysis revealed that approximately 40% of the individuals who will be admitted by year-end may experience a range of psychological responses, such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, adaptation and communication difficulties, etc.

The “Israeli” medical association has reported that more than 1,000 new male and female veterans are under treatment in the department on a monthly basis, with about 20% of them dealing with mental reactions and post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD].

Out of the total number of disabled “Israeli” occupation forces, including soldiers from all “Israeli” wars, a significant portion of 9539 soldiers are suffering from PTSD and mental reactions.

On June 7, 2024, an “Israeli” military soldier named Eliran Mizrahi took his own life, after he was called back to war while suffering from PTSD and two injuries.

A recent study by researchers said in March that over half a million of “Israelis” are at risk of developing PTSD in the aftermath of the Gaza genocide.