No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Syria: Officer Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression in Quneitra, Daraa

Syria: Officer Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression in Quneitra, Daraa
folder_openPalestine access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An officer was martyred in “Israeli” drone attacks on sites in Quneitra and Daraa.

According to a military source, “Israeli” drones attacked two military sites in Quneitra and Daraa, which resulted in the martyrdom of an officer and some material losses.

Israel Syria daraa quneitra

Comments

  1. Related News
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield

Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield

one month ago
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers

Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers

one month ago
Palestinian Resistance Hails Hezbollah Ops on “Israel”

Palestinian Resistance Hails Hezbollah Ops on “Israel”

one month ago
UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot