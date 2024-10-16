- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Syria: Officer Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression in Quneitra, Daraa
folder_openPalestine access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
An officer was martyred in “Israeli” drone attacks on sites in Quneitra and Daraa.
According to a military source, “Israeli” drones attacked two military sites in Quneitra and Daraa, which resulted in the martyrdom of an officer and some material losses.
Comments
- Related News