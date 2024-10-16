No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israel” Laments: Hezbollah’s Documentation A Clear Sign of What Lies Ahead

“Israel” Laments: Hezbollah’s Documentation A Clear Sign of What Lies Ahead
folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel Hayom" military affairs analyst Yoav Limor argued that Hezbollah's recent Haifa Bay documentation is a continuation of its deterrent strategy against "Israel".

Limor further cautioned that Hezbollah’s drone footage resembles a warning of potential outcomes if the escalation in the north continues.

He added that Hezbollah uses drones for surveillance in “Israel”, as last week's sirens in Haifa Bay were caused by a drone that was not intended to attack but to photograph, and it was not shot down.

According to him, the gathering of intelligence is essential for Hezbollah's attacks, as it helps them gather information on security bases, installations and real-time concentrations of “Israeli” forces.

The other part is utilized for strategic purposes, such as potential damage to “Israel” due to an operation on a naval vessel or sensitive security facility.

Limor emphasized “Israel” is obliged to undertake several parallel efforts: distribute mobile assets and avoid creating easy targets, distribute air defense formations to protect themselves and strategic assets and finally prepare a concentrated offensive to "rob" Hezbollah of its capabilities.

He concluded ‘Israel’ has prepared for years, and a pre-emptive attack could potentially strip Hezbollah of assets and trigger a major battle, while delaying this could delay could grant Hezbollah readiness and tactical advantage.

Israel haifa Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe

“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe

one month ago
“Israeli” Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik: War Minister Gallant Is Sobering Up

“Israeli” Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik: War Minister Gallant Is Sobering Up

one month ago
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7

Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7

one month ago
Only 70 “Haredis” out of 1100 Complied with Draft Army Orders!

Only 70 “Haredis” out of 1100 Complied with Draft Army Orders!

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot