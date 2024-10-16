By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, June 18, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:12 p.m. a Merkava tank inside the Hadab Yarine [Hadab Al-Bustan] Site using an offensive drone, causing a direct hit. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the town of Chehabiyeh, the Islamic Resistance initiated an aerial operation using swarms of offensive drones on an artillery position belonging to the 411th Battalion affiliated with the 288th Fire Brigade in “Neve Ziv”. The operation targeted gathering points of “Israeli” officers and soldiers, accurately hitting its targets and causing confirmed casualties, along with the outbreak of fires at the site. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression in the village of Borgholiye as well as after careful monitoring of its forces at the Al-Manara Site and upon spotting a group of soldiers at shooting range, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with rocket artillery and artillery shells scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression in the village of Borgholiye, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Al-Sahl” Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the repeated “Israeli” aggression in the village of Borgholiye, the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Plasan” armor factory in the “Sasa” settlement using Falaq missiles. The factory specializes in manufacturing armor technology and solutions for the “Israeli” army's machinery and vehicles.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}