Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Mohammad Ayoub
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyr Mohammad Mostafa Ayyoub [Jala] from Ebba in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
