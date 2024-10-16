Imam Khamenei Congratulates World Muslims on Eid al-Adha

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei extended his congratulations to Muslim nations across the world over the grand festivity of Eid al-Adha [the Feast of Sacrifice].

In a message on his X account, Imam Khamenei said he congratulates all Muslims and followers of Abrahamic religions on the blessed Eid al-Adha.

“I ask Almighty God to hurry the coming of the day of victory for Palestine, and that day will definitely come,” the Leader stated.

Millions of Muslims marked Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivities on the Islamic calendar, amid the continuation of the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The occasion commemorates the historic submission of Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) to Divine order to sacrifice his son, Ismail, an exemplary act of faith which was rewarded by God by providing Abraham with a ram to sacrifice instead.

The Eid falls on the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on the lunar calendar every year.

Imam Khamenei earlier stated that the "tragedies in Gaza" leave no room for any tolerance toward "the ruthless Zionist entity", calling on Muslims to fully support the Palestinian resistance and people in every possible way.

During Hajj, pilgrims perform certain rituals on Eid al-Adha, along with the symbolic stoning of the devil.