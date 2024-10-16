Iran Interim Pres.: Muslim Countries Must Unite to Stop Zionists’ Crimes in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's interim President Mohammad Mokhber has called for unity among Muslim countries in order to put an end to the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Mokhber made the comment while speaking in a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

The Iranian interim president praised the enthusiastic support of the people of Pakistan for Palestinians in Gaza as well as the Pakistani government’s clear position on the “Israeli” entity’s crimes in the blockaded territory.

Mokhber emphasized that it is necessary for all Muslim countries to form a united front to prevent the continuation of Zionists’ crimes in Gaza.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran's interim president slammed war, violence and terrorism as “the legacy of the world’s bullies and arrogant powers for the oppressed nations,” stressing that Muslim countries must join hands to eliminate this ominous legacy from their lands.

Mokhber also touched on the agreements signed between Tehran and Islamabad during a visit by the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan.

Noting that the two countries have agreed to increase the volume of trade and economic exchanges to 10 billion dollars a year, he expressed hope that this important goal would be achieved through the two countries’ efforts and removal of trade barriers.

Mokhber said Iran has always viewed Pakistan as a strategic partner, underlining the determination of the two countries’ high-ranking officials to further promote bilateral ties in various political, economic and cultural spheres.

The Pakistani prime minister, for his part, described the two countries’ relations as long-standing, historical and based on profound cultural and religious commonalities.

He added that the late Iranian president’s trip to Pakistan opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, stressing that Islamabad is determined to implement the agreements reached during that trip, including boosting the two countries’ trade volume to 10 billion dollars.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Iran's late President Raisi traveled to Pakistan on April 22 on a key official visit aimed at promoting security and trade ties. His visit to Pakistan was part of a regional tour, which also took him to Sri Lanka.