By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, June 16, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the village of Jouaiya, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Air Control Unit and the Air Operations Department at “Meron” Base with guided missiles, resulting in significant destruction to equipment and radars. The Islamic Resistance fighters at 10:37 a.m. a position for the “Israeli” troops at the Hadab Yaroun Site with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit and resulting in casualties among the troops. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the village of Jouaiya, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated and aerial operation using swarms of offensive drones on the Khirbet Ma’ar Site, the headquarters of the artillery battalion of the Western Brigade, specifically targeting its command headquarters as well as the positions of officers and soldiers stationed there. The operation accurately hit its targets, causing significant damage to part of the base, igniting fires and resulting in casualties among the personnel present.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}