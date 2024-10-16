By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, June 14, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:55 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Khallet Wardeh Site with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters at 9:30 a.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 a.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 a.m. the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the most recently was the attack on the village of Jannata which lead to the martyrdom and injury of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the settlements of “Kiryat Shmona” and “Kfar Szold” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets and Falaq Missiles. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the most recently was the attack on the village of Jannata which lead to the martyrdom and injury of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled buildings used by the “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 p.m. the espionage systems at the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, which led to its destruction. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the espionage systems at the Jal Al-Deir Site using the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits causing the destruction of the systems. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 p.m. the “Israeli” troops deployed at the vicinity of the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}