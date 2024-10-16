Thousands of German Scholars: Education Minister must Resign over Palestine Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

More than 2,000 German academics have signed a letter demanding the resignation of the country’s education minister over her attempt to punish scholars who supported pro-Palestinian students.

“Academics in Germany are experiencing an unprecedented attack on their fundamental rights, on the 75th anniversary of the Basic Law,” the scholars said in a statement on Friday.

They underlined that recent actions carried out by Germany’s education ministry have rendered Bettina Stark-Watzinger’s position as minister untenable.

“The withdrawal of funding ad persona on the basis of political statements made by researchers is contrary to the Basic Law: teaching and research are free. The internal order to examine such political sanctions is a sign of constitutional ignorance and political abuse of power,” the scholars said.

They further added: “It illustrates an increasing rift between decision-makers in the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and those who support the academic system through their research and teaching. Through its intimidating effect alone, the Minister’s actions risk permanently damaging the hard-won right of academic freedom against political and state interference.”