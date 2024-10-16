Desperation Among Northern ’Israeli’ Settlers: ’We are Neglected’

By Staff

The “Israeli” daily "Yedioth Ahronoth" has reported increasing desperation among settlers in the occupied Palestinian north, following intense fighting and Hezbollah's largest operation since October 7.

Ilan, a restaurant owner in the “Katzrin” settlement, reported a 60% decrease in customers since the war began, citing high economic costs, discomfort and a lack of visitors. He highlighted the region's heavy dependence on tourism.

Similarly, Aviram, a store owner in “Katzrin”, continues to open her business despite the lack of customers, stating that it is their source of livelihood and that they are committed to supporting residents during difficult times. She expressed a sense of loss and regret over the past eight months, feeling that the “Israeli” entity has forgotten them and the northern region, and is uncertain about continuing to keep the store open.

The newspaper also reported sirens in the occupied “Galilee” and Golan settlements, as well as direct hits, rockets, interceptor missile fragments and fires in “Katzrin”, “Kidmat Tzvi” and the “Birya” Forest.