US, Ukraine Ink Security Pact

By Staff, Agencies

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky have signed a 10-year security agreement, pledging continued support for Kiev in its conflict with Moscow.

The US pledged to support Ukraine in maintaining a credible defense and deterrence capability through military aid, intelligence sharing, and economic assistance, aiming for lasting peace.

Zelensky praised the US-Ukraine treaty as the strongest agreement with America in the 33 years of Ukraine's independence, elevating relations to a true alliance.

Ukraine has signed security agreements with NATO countries like the UK, France, and Germany since 2023, with 17 agreements in place and ten more in preparation.

The treaties aimed to establish long-term commitments without granting Ukraine NATO membership status, but did not fulfill Article 5 of the NATO Charter, which states that an attack on one member must be treated as an attack on the alliance as a whole.

Ukraine's application for NATO membership in September 2022 was denied by Washington due to its ongoing armed conflict with Russia, and Russia has warned that Western aid will not deter its military operations.