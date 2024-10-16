Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, June 13, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m. the Al-Raheb Site with heavy machine gun fire and artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:30 a.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” assassination in Jouaiya, the Islamic Resistance launched a coordinated rocket and drone operation. The operation targeted six barracks and military sites with Katyusha rockets and Falaq missiles. The specific sites targeted included the “Al-Zaoura” Barracks, “Kela” Barracks, “Yoav” Barracks, “Katsavia” [or “Katzrin” Junction Base] Site, “Nafah” Site and the “AL-Sahel” Battalion. Simultaneously, the fighters of the Air Force executed an aerial operation with several squadrons of offensive drones. This operation targeted the “Dado” Base [headquarters of the northern region's command], the “Mishar” Base [main intelligence headquarters of the northern region responsible for assassinations] and the “Katsavia” Barracks [headquarters of the 7th Regular Armored Brigade of the 210th Golan Division]. The air operation successfully hit all its targets with precision.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” assassination in Jouaiya, the fighters of the Air Force in the Islamic Resistance executed for the second time an aerial operation with several squadrons of offensive drones on the “Mishar” Base targeting the remaining intelligence centers inside it. Simultaneously, the fighters executed for the second time an aerial operation with several other squadrons of offensive drones on the “Katsavia” Barracks, scoring direct hits.
- and after monitoring and anticipating the movements of the “Israeli” forces, the Islamic Resistance targeted a Hummer military vehicle upon its arrival at the Qadas-“Yiftah”-Yosha Triangle. The fighters launched at 5:30 p.m. a guided missile, hitting the vehicle directly. This strike resulted in the destruction of the vehicle and caused casualties among its occupants.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an “Israeli” enemy group in Yir'on Valley with guided missiles, scoring a direct hit and causing casualties among the soldiers.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:30 p.m. “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed at “Dovev” Forest with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 20:41 p.m. “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed at “Netu'a” Forest with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 20:41 p.m. “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed at “Adather” Forest with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:05 p.m. “Israeli” enemy “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed at “Adamit” Forest with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}