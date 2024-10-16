Islamic Resisttance in Iraq Launches Drone Attack on “Israeli” Base

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has targeted an airbase in the northern part of the “Israeli”-occupied territories by a drone,

The group of anti-terror fighters claimed responsibility for the aerial attack on “Ramat David” Airbase, located 20 kilometers [12.4 miles] southeast of Haifa, in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Friday morning.

It said the drone strike was carried out as part of the second phase of operations against the occupying “Israeli” entity in support of Palestinians in Gaza, particularly in the southern border city of Rafah, and in retaliation for the massacres that the Zionist entity is perpetrating against unarmed Palestinian civilians.

The coalition noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.

The development came two days after fighters from Iraqi anti-terror resistance groups carried out an operation against a vital target in the Port of “Eilat”.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching several attacks on “Israeli” targets ever since the occupying entity started its genocidal war on Gaza in early October.