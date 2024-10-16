Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has cautioned “Israel” against waging a war on Lebanon, saying any such aggression is like going to “hell with no return”.

He made the remarks during a press conference alongside Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji in Baghdad on Thursday as fighting on Lebanon’s border with the occupied territories is threatening to erupt into a full-scale war.

“Lebanon will be hell with no return for the Zionists, and if they are wise, they will not try Lebanon again,” Bagheri Kani said.

Kani further stated: “‘Israel’s’ unbelievable defeats began in Lebanon in 2000 and 2006.”

The top Iranian diplomat said the balance of power has changed since October 7, when the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group carried out a surprise operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for “Israel’s” intensified atrocities against Palestinians.

“The Zionists want to return conditions to those before October 7 by killing the people of Gaza, but to no avail,” he said.

Additionally on Thursday, Bagheri Kani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues, among them “Israel’s” aggression against Gaza and its barbaric crimes in the besieged Palestinian territory.

They also discussed the need for serious efforts by the international community to stop the “Israeli” invasion and prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region.

They further called for the implementation of agreements signed between Tehran and Baghdad in the fields of energy, education, transportation, etc.

Sudani reiterated condolences for the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their companions in a helicopter crash last month.

He emphasized that Iraq will keep strengthening relations and constructive cooperation with Iran.

Bagheri, for his part, thanked Iraq for its message of sympathy over the martyrdom of Iranian officials.

The interim Iranian foreign minister praised the pivotal role played by Iraq in the region and the country's attempts to boost stability there.