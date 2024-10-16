Iraq’s Nujaba: “Israel” Will Pay Heavy Price for Assassinating Hezbollah Cmdr.

By Staff, Agencies

An Iraqi anti-terror group has warned the apartheid “Israeli” entity of a “heavy price” after the occupying entity murdered a senior commander of the Hezbollah resistance movement in its latest strikes on Lebanon.

Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi, secretary general of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, made the remarks on Thursday, two days after Taleb Sami Abdallah [Abu Taleb] was assassinated along with three other people in the “Israeli” strikes that targeted a residential building in the southern Lebanese town of Jouaiya.

Sjeikh Al-Kaabi extended condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Lebanese Resistance fighters as well as Abu Talib’s family over his martyrdom, saying the commander was sacrificed for pure Islamic values.

“True men have promised to make the enemy pay a heavy ... price very soon for shedding pure bloods,” he added.

“The enemies should know that the resistance of Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran will not stop their jihad [endeavor for the sake of God] until the liberation of Al-Quds [‘Jerusalem’] from .... occupiers.”

In response to the “Israeli” crime, Hezbollah launched some 215 rockets and several more missiles and drones at the northern part of the occupied territories on Wednesday.

“Israeli” media said the barrages marked the largest operation carried out by Hezbollah during the ongoing exchange of fire on the border with the occupied lands.

At a funeral procession in Beirut, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, said the group would increase the intensity, force and quantity of its retaliatory operations, stressing that the resistance grows stronger following the martyrdom of its commanders.

“If the enemy is screaming and moaning about what happened to it in northern Palestine, let him prepare himself to cry and wail,” he noted.

Hezbollah and the apartheid “Israeli” entity have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, shortly after the entity launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its Gaza onslaught, which has so far caused the martyrdom of at least 37,232 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 85,037 others.