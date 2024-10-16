No Script

WHO: “Israeli” Aggression Afflicted 8k Under-5 Children with Acute Malnutrition

By Staff, Agencies

The World Health Organization [WHO] has said that the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s ongoing genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip has afflicted more than 8,000 children, who are under five years of age, with acute malnutrition.

The number includes “1,600 children with severe acute malnutrition,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the organization, said on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the United Nations Children’s Fund [UNICEF] said nearly 3,000 children were at risk of dying before the eyes of their families as they had been cut off from treatment for severe acute malnutrition in southern Gaza.

“However, due to insecurity and lack of access, only two stabilization centers for severely malnourished patients can operate," Ghebreyesus added.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched the war on October 7, following the retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Gaza’s resistance groups.

Concomitantly with the war, the apartheid entity has been enforcing a near-total siege on Gaza, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity and water into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.

The brutal military onslaught has so far caused the martyrdom of at least 37,202 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The WHO chief went on to say that Gaza’s entire population was now facing "catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions."

As early as March, the UN began warning that in the absence of any changes in the war, the coastal sliver was on course to experience all-out famine.

"Once a famine is declared, it is too late for too many people," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], said at the time.

