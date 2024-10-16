Iran’s Judiciary Chief: Gaza Plight Needs Coordinated Action by Muslim States

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s judiciary chief says more coordination is needed among Muslim countries to tackle the plight of people in Gaza and to hold to account those behind crimes committed against the Palestinians in the territory.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i made the remarks in a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday.

Eje’i said in the meeting that Qatar has adopted helpful positions with regard to the ongoing situation in Gaza, where the “Israeli” entity has murdered more than 37,000 people in over eight months of aggression on the territory.

“It is necessary that Muslim countries adopt more integrated measures and policies in order to reduce the pains and miseries of people in Gaza and to force an stop to the crimes against these people and to prosecute the actions of the criminals,” he said.

The top judiciary official also hailed the expansion that has taken place in relations between Iran and Qatar in the past three years, adding that Tehran seeks to further deepen its ties with the Gulf country.

The Emir of Qatar, for his part, renewed his condolences on the death last month of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a tragic helicopter crash, and said the late president had played a major role in efforts aimed at deepening relations between Iran and Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim expressed hope that relations would further expand under the next administrative government in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also highlighted the significance of judicial and legal agreements that are planned to be signed between Iran and Qatar during Eje’i’s visit to Doha, adding that his country is ready to cooperate with Iran on the repatriation of some prisoners to the country.