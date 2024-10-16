No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

US: Jury Finds Hunter Biden Guilty of 3 Felony Gun Charges

US: Jury Finds Hunter Biden Guilty of 3 Felony Gun Charges
folder_openUnited States access_time4 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been found guilty on all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Hunter Biden lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form, claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs at the time of the purchase.

The jury convicted Hunter Biden of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application, and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days. The verdict concludes a high-profile case that has drawn significant public and media attention.

Hunter Biden now faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika.

However, legal experts note that first-time offenders typically receive much lighter sentences, and it remains uncertain whether Hunter Biden will serve any time behind bars.

The case has been closely watched, given Hunter Biden's high-profile family connections and the broader political implications.

The prosecution argued that Hunter Biden's actions were a clear violation of federal gun laws, while the defense highlighted his struggles with addiction and efforts towards recovery.

JoeBiden UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

one month ago
Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

one month ago
Colombia’s Petro To Int’l Sailors: Stop Transporting Coal to ‘Israel’

Colombia’s Petro To Int’l Sailors: Stop Transporting Coal to ‘Israel’

one month ago
Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot