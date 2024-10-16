US: Jury Finds Hunter Biden Guilty of 3 Felony Gun Charges

By Staff, Agencies

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been found guilty on all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Hunter Biden lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form, claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs at the time of the purchase.

The jury convicted Hunter Biden of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application, and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days. The verdict concludes a high-profile case that has drawn significant public and media attention.

Hunter Biden now faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika.

However, legal experts note that first-time offenders typically receive much lighter sentences, and it remains uncertain whether Hunter Biden will serve any time behind bars.

The case has been closely watched, given Hunter Biden's high-profile family connections and the broader political implications.

The prosecution argued that Hunter Biden's actions were a clear violation of federal gun laws, while the defense highlighted his struggles with addiction and efforts towards recovery.