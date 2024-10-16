UNICEF: Gaza Already Suffered Absolute Devastation

By Staff, Agencies

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder urged “Israel” to immediately cease bombing Gaza to end immense suffering

Elder, currently in the besieged Gaza Strip, stated in a video post on X that intentions must now be clear: Gaza's devastation has already unfolded; homes, hospitals, schools, economy destroyed, bombs already continue to fall.

“Homes, hospitals, schools, universities, agriculture, the economy… devastated. And still the bombs fall,” he added.

His remarks came after the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted Gaza truce plan, with 14 members voting in favor, while Russia abstained.

Hamas endorsed the resolution and is ready for indirect negotiations. In a joint statement, Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad prioritized ending the “Israeli” aggression and addressing Palestinian interests.

According to White House spokesperson John Kirby, The US has received Hamas's formal response to the ceasefire proposal sent to Qatari and Egyptian mediators, adding that receiving a response from Hamas was beneficial and that US officials are currently assessing it.