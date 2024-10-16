- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, June 11, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- the air defense unit in the Islamic Resistance responded at Monday’s midnight to an enemy Zionist plane that violated the Lebanese airspace, by firing a surface-to-air missile at it, forcing it to retreat towards occupied Palestine and to immediately leave the Lebanese airspace.
- the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of “Israeli’ enemy soldiers at 9:00 a.m.in the vicinity of the “Netu’a” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and leaving the soldiers as dead and injured.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression that targeted the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the Artillery Regiment and the Armored Brigade of the 210 Golan Division at “Yarden” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- and in retaliation for the Zionist enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially in Aitaroun, the Islamic Resistance targeted at 13:06 pm a building used by enemy soldiers at “Metula” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the Zionist enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially in Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Misgav Am” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:45 pm the Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the Zionist enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially in Kafra that led to the injury of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Kfar Blum” Settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- - At 16:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the “Bir'am” forest with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the Zionist enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, particularly in Naqoura that led to the martyrdom of a civilian, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Gesher HaZiv” Settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- and in retaliation for the Zionist enemy’s attacks on the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at Birket Risha Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
