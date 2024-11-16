By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, May 5, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in response to the horrific crime committed by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Meiss Al-Jabal which lead to the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 p.m. the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the espionage equipment in the Ramyah Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to the horrific crime committed by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Meiss Al-Jabal which lead to the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 3:30 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery positions as well as a deployment of “Israeli” troops and their vehicles at the Al-Zaoura Site with the dozens of Katyusha, scoring direct hits and igniting fires. And in response to the horrific crime committed by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Meiss Al-Jabal which lead to the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building in the “Avivim” Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to the horrific crime committed by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Meiss Al-Jabal which lead to the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building in the “Shtula” Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Malikiyya Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Summaqa Site with the rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and civilian homes particularly in the tragic incident resulting in civilian casualties in Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Kfar Yuval” [Abil Al-Qamh Site] settlement with rocket artillery. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and civilian homes particularly in the tragic incident resulting in civilian casualties in Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Kfar Gilad” settlement with rocket artillery. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and civilian homes particularly in the tragic incident resulting in civilian casualties in Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Margaliot” settlement [the occupied Lebanese village of Hunin] with rocket artillery

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}