Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, May 5, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, May 5, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in response to the horrific crime committed by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Meiss Al-Jabal which lead to the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 p.m. the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the espionage equipment in the Ramyah Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the horrific crime committed by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Meiss Al-Jabal which lead to the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 3:30 p.m. the “Israeli” artillery positions as well as a deployment of “Israeli” troops and their vehicles at the Al-Zaoura Site with the dozens of Katyusha, scoring direct hits and igniting fires.
- And in response to the horrific crime committed by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Meiss Al-Jabal which lead to the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building in the “Avivim” Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the horrific crime committed by the “Israeli” enemy in the town of Meiss Al-Jabal which lead to the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building in the “Shtula” Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Malikiyya Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Summaqa Site with the rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and civilian homes particularly in the tragic incident resulting in civilian casualties in Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Kfar Yuval” [Abil Al-Qamh Site] settlement with rocket artillery.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and civilian homes particularly in the tragic incident resulting in civilian casualties in Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Kfar Gilad” settlement with rocket artillery.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and civilian homes particularly in the tragic incident resulting in civilian casualties in Meiss Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Margaliot” settlement [the occupied Lebanese village of Hunin] with rocket artillery
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
