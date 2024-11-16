Imam Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Should Be A Disavowal of Criminal “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the “Israeli” entity’s savage attacks in the Gaza Strip and the resistance of the people of Palestine are clear signs showing the way forward.

The Leader made the remarks in a Monday meeting with Iranian officials in charge of Hajj pilgrimage affairs and people who will travel to Saudi Arabia’s holy cities of Mecca and Medina to perform the annual rituals.

Imam Khamenei further added that the strange and huge developments that are underway in Gaza, which have revealed the true face of the “vampire” created from within the Western civilization, will be recorded for posterity.

“These are not the main interest for today and these days, but rather, they will remain in history,” he said.

‘The ‘Zionist entity’ would not have dared to carry out its barbaric acts against Palestinians if it were not for the United States’ support,” Imam Khamenei emphasized.

The Leader said it is not possible to behave kindly toward someone who is complicit in or supports a murder.

He also said that Iran has not waited and will never wait for others, but the firm support of Muslim countries and nations will stop the continuation of the lamentable situation of the Palestinian people.

Imam Khamenei said that the Hajj rituals this year should be held beyond annual ceremonies in the light of the verses of the Holy Qur’an and the memory of the blessed Prophet Ibrahim [AS].

“This year’s Hajj rituals should be a disavowal of the Zionist criminal enemy of Muslims and its supporters”, the Leader stated.