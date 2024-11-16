- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel” Starts Evacuating Palestinians from Rafah, Hamas Warns of Negotiations’ Collapse
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” occupation forces have initiated the evacuation of Palestinians from Rafah in Gaza Strip in preparation for a ground operation.
The “Israeli” army’s spokesperson has confirmed this move following reports on Palestinian media reporting calls were made telling civilians to evacuate.
The evacuation, which commenced early Monday morning, targets eastern parts of the city.
According to “Israeli” reports, “Last night, discussions between US War Secretary Lloyd Austin and “Israeli” War Minister Benny Gantz took place discussing the need for a credible evacuation plan.”
It is estimated that approximately 100,000 people will be evacuated.
Meanwhile, Walla! Hebrew website quoted a Hamas official as stating: “The ‘Israeli’ decision to begin evacuating the population will stop the negotiations on the deal, which had progressed well and we were close to an agreement.”
“[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is under the illusion that the threat of an invasion of Rafah will put pressure on Hamas, but it will only lead to the collapse of the negotiations,” the official added.
Comments
- Related News