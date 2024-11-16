No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, May 4, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, May 4, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 a.m. the “Israeli” troops as they moved in the Bayyad Blida Site with artillery shells.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the Al-Radar Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes – the most recent of which was the attack on Kfarkila – the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:05 p.m. the “Metula” Site, its garrison and the espionage equipment with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

