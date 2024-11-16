No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets “Israeli” Bases with Drones

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets “Israeli” Bases with Drones
folder_openMiddle East... access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has targeted two “Israeli” military bases in the occupied Palestinian territories using drones.

 “The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, on the morning of Monday, 06-05-2024, targeted a military facility of the Zionist occupation in our occupied lands by drone,” the first statement said.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, on the morning of Monday, 06-05-2024, targeted a military air base for the Zionist occupation in Umm Al-Rashrash [Eilat] in our occupied lands by drone,” the group said in its second statement.

The Iraqi resistance noted that the new anti- “Israeli” operations came “in support of our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The new operations came just a day after the Iraqi resistance said it had launched a missile strike against a strategic target in the port of Haifa in the occupied territories using an advanced Arqab cruise missile.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance continues to carry out a series of daring strikes against the “Israeli” entity in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Iraq Palestine Gaza

Comments

  1. Related News
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Launches Drone Attack against “Israeli” Military Base

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Launches Drone Attack against “Israeli” Military Base

4 days ago
Iraqi Resistance Launches New Drone Attacks against “Israel”

Iraqi Resistance Launches New Drone Attacks against “Israel”

5 days ago
Iraqi Resistance Carries out Several Strikes on “Israeli” Targets

Iraqi Resistance Carries out Several Strikes on “Israeli” Targets

15 days ago
Iraqi Resistance Continues Supporting Gaza, Lebanon by Striking Vital “Israeli” Targets

Iraqi Resistance Continues Supporting Gaza, Lebanon by Striking Vital “Israeli” Targets

17 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-11-2024 Hour: 01:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot