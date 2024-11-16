Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets “Israeli” Bases with Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has targeted two “Israeli” military bases in the occupied Palestinian territories using drones.

“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, on the morning of Monday, 06-05-2024, targeted a military facility of the Zionist occupation in our occupied lands by drone,” the first statement said.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, on the morning of Monday, 06-05-2024, targeted a military air base for the Zionist occupation in Umm Al-Rashrash [Eilat] in our occupied lands by drone,” the group said in its second statement.

The Iraqi resistance noted that the new anti- “Israeli” operations came “in support of our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The new operations came just a day after the Iraqi resistance said it had launched a missile strike against a strategic target in the port of Haifa in the occupied territories using an advanced Arqab cruise missile.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance continues to carry out a series of daring strikes against the “Israeli” entity in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.