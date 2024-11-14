Hezbollah’s Deputy SG: If ‘Israel’ Wants to Expand the War, We’re Ready

By Staff

The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said that seven months of “Israel’s” genocidal war in Gaza and intensifying battles with other regional actors only confirm that “no matter how long it takes, the resistance emerges victorious and the mighty, struggling Palestinian people are impossible to defeat.”

Speaking to the Beirut-based Al-Manar on Friday, Sheikh Qassem declared that “the resistance won because it prevented the ‘Israeli’ enemy from achieving its goals of crushing the resistance and freeing the captives,” in reference to the “Israelis” taken prisoner by Hamas during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation in October.

“The Zionists and Americans will soon discover that with this form of aggression they have established a sustainable resistance structure,” he added.

“This axis is worthy of being the axis of saving Palestine and the people of the region from the yoke of arrogance,” the top Hezbollah official said. “The Axis of Resistance is sincere and is ready to pay the cost of supporting the Palestinian cause.”

He also spoke about the recent Iranian retaliatory strike against “Israel”, describing it as a “declaration that Iran cannot remain silent when it is attacked.

“Every member or party in the Axis of Resistance appreciates the interests of the Palestinian cause and how to benefit it.”

In addition, Sheikh Qassem believes that Lebanon’s and Gaza’s interests are intertwined.



“Lebanon’s support for Gaza achieves two goals: the first is to support Palestine, and the second is to deter the enemy,” he said.

On the issue of Washington’s role in the conflict, Sheikh Qassem explained that “US pressure on ‘Israel’ is still soft, and the Americans are hypocritical and not serious about ending the war.”

However, he commended “the American people who came out in support of Gaza.

“This popular lobby will play a role in changing the administration,” he said. “The US administration, which claims to promote freedom of opinion, attacked peaceful demonstrators, and this indicates that American ‘values’ have eroded. This will affect the US globally.”

According to Sheikh Qassem, “one of the strategic consequences of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation is that the Palestinian issue has become the number one issue in the world.”

He warned that “Hezbollah does not want war, but if the ‘Israeli’ enemy decides to expand the confrontation, we are ready for it, and we have completed all preparations.



“According to existing data, the enemy is incapable and has no interest in war, and we do not see an interest in a wider war,” he added. "What we did in the South is called a preemptive defense with the aim of supporting Gaza, protecting Lebanon, and deterring ‘Israel’.

“Do not underestimate Hezbollah's capabilities to harm ‘Israel’. The forces and weapons employed along the frontlines in the South are only part of the existing capabilities. The hidden assets are even greater.

“The enemy must understand that if it hurts us more, it must suffer more,” Sheikh Qassem declared.

Furthermore, he described Hezbollah’s decision to open up a front against “Israel” in southern Lebanon as one of the group’s wisest moves and said there is no internal Lebanese or regional conflict or objections to consultations between the parties intended to preserve internal unity.

“What the resistance did protected Lebanon and the resistance from far higher costs thanks to the sacrifices of these martyrs and their families, who honor the entire world,” he said.

The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah confirmed that “we cannot offer any predictions for the situation in the south until the war on Gaza stops.”



“If a comprehensive ceasefire is reached in Gaza, there will be a ceasefire in southern Lebanon if the enemy stops its attacks. This is an established rule.”

Sheikh Qassem believes that “each passing day proves that the alliance between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement is solid and cannot be dismantled. This alliance is baptized in blood and is stable going into the future, and there is complete satisfaction with the performance of Speaker Nabih Berri.”

He also commended the position of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati for following up on the war in a responsible manner, considering that his position benefits and serves Lebanon. He also praised former Minister Walid Jumblatt’s position on the war because it does not stab anyone in the back.

He pointed out that the Syrian refugee crisis cost Lebanon around $30 million and the money provided by the European Union to Lebanon should have gone to Syria to help return displaced Syrians to their country.

Offering reassurances to those affected by the “Israeli” aggression, Sheikh Qassem said, “We will work with the Lebanese government and some countries and entities to return things to the way they were.”